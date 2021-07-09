Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Creating smarter, healthier transportation systems

By North Carolina State University
techxplore.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNC State assistant civil engineering professor Eleni Bardaka grew up in Athens, Greece, watching her mom take public transportation to work every day and eventually finding her own personal independence using multiple options to get around the modern version of the ancient city. Throughout her educational career—Bardaka earned a civil...

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Transportation Planning#Infrastructure#Nc State#Purdue#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Cars
Country
Greece
Related
Traffictechxplore.com

Transport in 2050: Safer, cleaner and cost efficient?

A Cornell University-led team has calculated that by the year 2050, vehicle electrification, driverless cars and ride sharing could slash U.S. petroleum consumption by 50% and carbon dioxide emissions by 75% while simultaneously preventing 5,500 premature deaths and saving $58 billion annually. The researchers projected vehicle stocks, distance traveled, energy...
Presque Isle, MEwabi.tv

Civilians create wildlife transportation group

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The lack of wildlife rehabilitation centers has led a group of maine residents to take matters into their own hands. Daniel Foss, a retired firefighter and paramedic, helped transport a raccoon to Saco River Wildlife two months ago. He says that’s all it took to get him hooked on helping other wildlife. So, he created the Maine Wildlife Transport group on Facebook, along with an 800 number people can call to get wildlife the help they need.
Agricultureagdaily.com

Create a stronger beef business with a resilient grazing system

This article was written by GO SEED and is republished with permission as part of AGDAILY’s focus on cover crops. Through disrupted supply chains impacting beef prices and marketing opportunities to tight commodity supplies inflating the cost of feed, beef producers have had to navigate some extreme variables throughout the last year.
Lifestylephocuswire.com

Bookaway catches $35M round, creates group of ground transport platforms

A new collection of consumer-facing travel brands - known as the Bookaway Group - has been created following an investment round valued at $35 million. Israel-based Bookaway has secured the Series B and formed what is expected to be a portfolio of businesses focusing on ground and sea transportation booking services.
Economyaveryjournal.com

Synergy Medical and Parata Systems Merge to Create Pharmacy Automation Leader

Combined company provides best-in-class technologies to empower pharmacy teams to help patients lead healthier lives. LONGUEUIL, QC and DURHAM, N.C., July 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pharmacy automation provider Parata Systems, a portfolio company of Frazier Healthcare Partners, today announced the acquisition of Synergy Medical, a privately-held company that develops automation technologies to prepare and dispense solid oral medications in blister cards. This acquisition expands Parata's offering of innovative pharmacy automation technologies to further meet the needs of retail, hospital, long-term care, government and direct-to-home pharmacies.
CancerFlorida Star

Creating A Map For The Immune System

Scientists from around the globe finished mapping the entire human genome in 2003. It remains the world’s largest collaborative biological project. But there’s another critical body system in need of mapping, especially in the COVID-19 era: the human immune system. Understanding how the body makes the most of its trillions of connected immune cells to fight disease may be key […]
Relationship AdviceUniversity of Denver Clarion

Inner matrix systems on how to create a vision for the life you want

Contributed Content Provided by WordPro SEO. Just as a compass helps you navigate a roadmap, vision supports you to become the person you want to be. Like road signs and mile markers indicate your progress on the highway, your goals are benchmarks along the path to achieving your vision. In this article, Inner Matrix Systems – a personal mastery training system for high achievers – shares how to name and create vision.
Public HealthThrive Global

A playbook for a healthier world

This piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. At core, public health aspires to strike a balance between the moral and the empirical case for health. I have long thought that at times public health arguably did not go far enough in advancing the moral case. This is what motivated me to argue in the past for an epidemiology of consequence. In that, and subsequent writing with Katherine Keyes, I argued for an approach to public health which, at its core—guided by the moral imperative of generating health for the greatest number of people—aims to apply its empirical knowledge to the pursuit of a healthier world. This means prioritizing, on moral and empiric grounds, engagement with the issues that matter most for health, our research guided first and foremost by the demands of human need, with an eye towards doing the most practical good.
CarsSun-Gazette

Companies using state roads to test self-driving vehicles

Self-driving cars powered their way across tens of thousands of miles on Pennsylvania roads last year as some of the world’s largest tech companies tested experimental vehicles on the same highways state residents use to shop, commute and get to school. But while the state has no hard laws or...
Economymultibriefs.com

A healthier approach to board meetings

We ask volunteer leaders to convene in a board meeting. Some directors travel across town while others spend hours seated in cars or planes. Meetings may range from an hour to a day, sometimes as frequently as monthly or quarterly. Upon arrival, directors are invited to have a coffee, cookie...
Career Development & AdviceVoice of America

Simplify Your Language to Sound Smarter

It has happened to all of us. We open an instruction book for a new machine or read a publication and find their language is more complex than it needs to be. The result is often difficulty in understanding. Business leaders say that clear communication helps to keep customers happy....
EnvironmentMySanAntonio

3 Steps for Building Carbon Neutral Houses

The world has been focused for years on designing environmentally safe cars, but what about homes? We spend more of our lives in our houses than in our cars, especially since the pandemic. Shouldn’t we focus on making them as healthy and environmentally friendly as, say, a Tesla?. Yes, we...
Troy, NYHPCwire

Rensselaer Supercomputer Advancing Future Energy Technologies with More Accurate Simulations

TROY, N.Y., July 16, 2021 — Accurate predictive simulations of the electrochemical reactions that power solar fuel generators, fuel cells, and batteries could advance these technologies through improved material design, and by preventing detrimental electrochemical processes, such as corrosion. However, electrochemical reactions are so complex that current computational tools can only model a fraction of all relevant factors at one time — with limited accuracy. This leaves researchers reliant on the trial and error of significant and expensive experimentation.
Florida StatePosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Florida Department of Environmental Protection launches One Water Florida campaign

Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection has launched a campaign to promote the importance of recycling the state’s precious water supply. Photo provided by FDEP. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced the launch of the One Water Florida Campaign to inform Floridians on the use of recycled water in the state to meet the growing demand for water.
Wildlifewunc.org

NC State Researchers' plants return to earth, await analysis

After weeks hovering around the planet in the International Space Station, an experiment by N.C. State University microbiologists and other researchers has returned to earth. All that's left for researchers is to analyze the plants and data they provide about how their genetic code is altered while growing in low and micro-gravity. Which could help figure out whether humans could grow plants where they might one day live, like Mars or the moon.
EnvironmentSciDev.Net

Twenty sixth International Forestry and Environmental Science Symposium

We are pleased to announce that the 26th International Forestry and Environmental Science Symposium organized by the Department of Forestry & Environmental Science, Faculty of Applied Sciences, University of Sri Jayewardenepura (USJ) under the above theme will be held on 20th & 21st of January 2022 at USJ in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Comments / 0

Community Policy