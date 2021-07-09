Creating smarter, healthier transportation systems

This piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. At core, public health aspires to strike a balance between the moral and the empirical case for health. I have long thought that at times public health arguably did not go far enough in advancing the moral case. This is what motivated me to argue in the past for an epidemiology of consequence. In that, and subsequent writing with Katherine Keyes, I argued for an approach to public health which, at its core—guided by the moral imperative of generating health for the greatest number of people—aims to apply its empirical knowledge to the pursuit of a healthier world. This means prioritizing, on moral and empiric grounds, engagement with the issues that matter most for health, our research guided first and foremost by the demands of human need, with an eye towards doing the most practical good.