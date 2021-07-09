Daily Weather Forecast For Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



