Kapaa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Scattered Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 71 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Scattered Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, July 11 Scattered Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, July 12 Rain Showers Likely High 83 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 18 mph



