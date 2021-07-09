Kapaa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, July 11
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, July 12
Rain Showers Likely
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
