Fergus Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FERGUS FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
