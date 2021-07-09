3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Silver City
(SILVER CITY, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silver City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Silver City:
Friday, July 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0