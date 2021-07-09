Kaufman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KAUFMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.