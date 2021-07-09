Sun forecast for Yankton — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(YANKTON, SD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yankton:
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
