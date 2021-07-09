Cancel
Yankton, SD

Sun forecast for Yankton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Yankton Digest
Yankton Digest
 10 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yankton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0as039so00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yankton Digest

Yankton Digest

Yankton, SD
ABOUT

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

