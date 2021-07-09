Ontario Weather Forecast

ONTARIO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Patchy Smoke High 98 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 103 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 104 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 104 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.