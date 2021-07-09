Weather Forecast For Coalinga
COALINGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 111 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 112 °F, low 81 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 113 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 111 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0