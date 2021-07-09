Safford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SAFFORD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 108 °F, low 80 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 108 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 39 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 105 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 103 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



