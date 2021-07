Love Island newcomer Danny Bibby has apologised from within the villa after a social media post of his using the N-word emerged online.The 25-year-old is due to join the show in Friday (16 July) night’s episode as a bombshell contestant who goes on a date with Kaz Kamwi. His entry was teased on Thursday (15 July).However, viewers called for the contestant to be removed from the villa after an Instagram post from 2019 circulated online in which Bibby was seen using a racial slur. The photo has since been deleted.While Love Island contestants are usually not informed of what...