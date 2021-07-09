Great Bend Weather Forecast
GREAT BEND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
