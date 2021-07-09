The Dalles Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
THE DALLES, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
