Chickasha Weather Forecast
CHICKASHA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0