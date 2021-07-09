Another cloudy day in Meadville — make the most of it with these activities

(MEADVILLE, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Meadville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Meadville:

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



