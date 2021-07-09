Cancel
Meadville, PA

Another cloudy day in Meadville — make the most of it with these activities

Meadville News Beat
 10 days ago

(MEADVILLE, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Meadville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Meadville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0as02DMg00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Meadville, PA
With Meadville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

