Austin Weather Forecast
AUSTIN, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
