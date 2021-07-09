Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Legally Blonde’ cast shares secrets 20 years after iconic film

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas it really been 20 years since Elle Woods got into Harvard, won her first case and started the bend-and-snap trend?. “Legally Blonde” premiered on July 13, 2001, and instantly became a hit, was dubbed a feminist masterpiece and cemented Reese Witherspoon and other cast members as A-list celebrities. The...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Bruce Thomas
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Toni Basil
Person
Matthew Davis
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#The New York Times#Warner#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon puts her endless legs on display in plunging LBD

Reese Witherspoon looks incredible in everything she wears – but her latest glamorous outfit is one of our favorites! The star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot showing her posing in a director's chair in a plunging LBD. The figure-hugging dress certainly made the most of Reese's...
Theater & DanceGrazia

An Ode To Julia Stiles, Film's Ultimate Relatable Teen Heroine

Last night Julia Stiles walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of her new film, The God Committee. MailOnline has called the forty-year-old actress, who looked fantastic in a black dress with white polka dots, 'unrecognisable'. Personally, I don't see it. To me, Julia Stiles is still very recognisable, still making quality work in both film and television spheres, and still very much the film starlet of my youth.
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
Beauty & Fashionwkml.com

Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare Set Photos From ‘Legally Blonde’

It’s been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon graced us with her hard-working determination to overcome blonde stereotypes in becoming a Harvard-grad lawyer. Her Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods, was a sorority girl who wanted to win back her pretentious ex-boyfriend by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School. Her iconic character ends up triumphing as a successful lawyer through strong self-confidence and fashion expertise.
MoviesABC News

Jennifer Coolidge talks 'Legally Blonde' turning 20, teases 3rd film

Jennifer Coolidge has a lot to say about the 20th anniversary of "Legally Blonde," which occurs on July 13. The "American Pie" actress, who played the lovable and hilarious Paulette Bonafonté, had some thoughts on how the 2001 movie should celebrate its milestone. "I'm curious if there will be fireworks,"...
MoviesMovieWeb

Reese Witherspoon Pays Tribute to Legally Blonde, Which Premiered 20 Years Ago Today

Reese Witherspoon reflected on her role in Legally Blonde 20 years to the day the movie premiered in theaters. Released on July 13, 2001, the legal comedy starred Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a blonde sorority girl who earns a degree at Harvard and becomes a very successful lawyer. A tremendous hit at the box office, the movie spawned an ongoing franchise that has another installment currently in the works.
EntertainmentSFGate

The Secret History of the 'WORST Legally Blonde Musical Production EVER'

The video starts with an enthusiastic preteen girl stampeding onstage in a jewel-toned V-neck to an infectious pop beat, inexplicably holding a jumbo-sized pencil. “Dear Elle, he’s a lucky guy/I’m like gonna cry/I’ve got tears coming out of my nose,” she belts off-key, before she’s immediately followed by a bevy of other preteen and teenage girls, also clad in jewel-toned T-shirts, all grabbing the comically oversized pencil, belting out the lyrics of Legally Blonde: The Musical‘s opening number, “Omigod You Guys,” with varying degrees of volume, pitch, and enthusiasm. After stumbling through what exists of the choreography — mostly, walking around in circles and forming a row — a girl wearing a blonde wig and a bright pink cardigan struts out, playing Elle Woods, the character originated by Reese Witherspoon.
MoviesPosted by
SheKnows

Legally Blonde Was a Celebration of Underestimated Women Like Kim Kardashian 20 Years Ahead of Its Time

So goes one of the driving scenes in act one of Legally Blonde, which celebrates its 20th anniversary tomorrow, in which superficial boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis) dumps Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), telling her that he needs to be with a Jackie, not a Marilyn, if he’s to be successful in politics. This prompts Elle to follow Warner to Harvard law school in order to win him back. “What, like it’s hard?” goes the famous catchphrase, solidifying Elle’s place as the pop cultural patron saint of being underestimated.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

‘Legally Blonde’ Almost Ended With a Musical Number

Could you imagine Legally Blonde ending any other way than with Elle Woods' passionate graduation speech?. The 2001 movie concludes with Reese Witherspoon's character graduating from Harvard as valedictorian, but in honor of the 20th anniversary of the iconic film, the cast revealed the original intended endings that never made it to screen... though some early test audience participants did get to see them. (Lucky!)
Moviesruralradio.com

‘Legally Blonde’ turns 20: Five Fascinating Facts

20 years ago today, the beloved comedy Legally Blonde hit theaters, with Reese Witherspoon winning over audiences as Elle Woods, a sorority girl seeking to overcome stereotypes while earning a law degree. In honor of the film’s big 2-0, here are five fascinating facts about the film:. The film is...
Moviesimdb.com

Legally Blonde Almost Had a Totally Different Ending

You know Elle Woods' inspiring graduation speech at the end of Legally Blonde? Well, believe it or not, it almost didn't happen. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the film's release, a few of the movie's stars revealed little-known facts about the 2001 hit, including some of its alternate endings. Jessica Cauffiel, who played Elle's best friend, Margot, told The New York Times the original's movie ending included Elle and Vivian (played by Selma Blair) in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands. She added, "The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten...
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Paul Bettany was nearly Emmett in Legally Blonde

Paul Bettany almost played Emmett in 'Legally Blonde'. The romantic-comedy franchise's casting director Joseph Middleton has revealed Luke Wilson ended up landing the role of Reese Witherspoon's alter ego Elle Woods' love interest over the London-born 'WandaVision' star because the latter is "British, and they felt like it needed to be a real American.”
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Wait. Legally Blonde Originally Had a Queer Ending?

As one of the world’s biggest rom-com proponents, I didn’t think I had anything left to learn about Legally Blonde, perhaps our era’s greatest work of sorority art. That’s why, when I read Ilana Kaplan’s recent oral history of the 2001 film in The New York Times, I was thunderstruck to learn that the original ending had bubbly, blonde super-lawyer Elle (Reese Witherspoon) and her dark-haired, frequently scowling one-time rival Vivian (Selma Blair)...ending up together?

Comments / 0

Community Policy