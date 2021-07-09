Weather Forecast For Plainview
PLAINVIEW, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
