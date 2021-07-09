Take advantage of Friday sun in Mcalester
(MCALESTER, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mcalester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mcalester:
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0