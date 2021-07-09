Cancel
Mcalester, OK

Take advantage of Friday sun in Mcalester

Mcalester Digest
Mcalester Digest
 10 days ago

(MCALESTER, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mcalester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mcalester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0as01oio00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester, OK
With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Mcalester, OK
#Nws
