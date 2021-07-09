Fort Dodge Weather Forecast

FORT DODGE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 62 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



