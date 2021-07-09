Cancel
Wailuku, HI

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Wailuku Journal
Wailuku Journal
 10 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wailuku Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wailuku:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0as01bFN00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wailuku Journal

Wailuku Journal

Wailuku, HI
