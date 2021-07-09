Weather Forecast For Faribault
FARIBAULT, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0