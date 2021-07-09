IM Cannabis Closes Acquisition of MYM Nutraceuticals

Houston, Texas , July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrico Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by Chairman and CEO Brent de Jong, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 14,375,000 units, including 1,875,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "RICOU" on July 8, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NASDAQ under the symbols "RICO" and "RICOW," respectively.