IM Cannabis Closes Acquisition of MYM Nutraceuticals

dallassun.com
 10 days ago

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ('IMC' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:IMCC)(CSE:IMCC), a multi-country operator ('MCO') in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sectors with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, and MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ('MYM'), a Canadian cultivator, processor, and distributor of premium cannabis, are pleased to announce, further to IMC's press release on July 6, 2021, the closing of IMC's acquisition of MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ('MYM') (CSE:MYM), previously announced on April 1, 2021 (the 'Transaction'). The Transaction was completed pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

