Nixa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NIXA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



