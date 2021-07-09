Nixa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
