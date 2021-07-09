Cancel
Economy

Is Velodyne Stock A Buy After Big Sell-Off?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVelodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), a company that produces lidar sensors used in autonomous vehicles, has seen its stock decline by about 15% over the last week (five trading days). The stock also remains down by over 50% year-to-date. The recent decline comes as the company was accused of stealing trade secrets relating to optical enclosures by Criterion Technology. While Velodyne has said that it was in the early stages of assessing Criterion’s complaint, it believes that the claims have no merit, noting that it would defend itself vigorously. Separately, Velodyne has also faced selling pressure in recent months, driven by its weaker than expected revenue guidance for FY’21 and also seeing some corporate governance-related issues. (see updates below). So is Velodyne Lidar stock likely to decline further in the coming weeks or is a rally looking more likely? According to the Trefis Machine Learning engine, which analyzes Velodyne’s historical stock price data, the stock has a strong chance of a rise over the next month. See our dashboard analysis on Velodyne Stock Chances Of A Rise for more details.

