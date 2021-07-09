Friday rain in Hackettstown: Ideas to make the most of it

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hackettstown Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hackettstown:

Friday, July 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.