Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Let us hope support for permanent Covid-19 restrictions is just a phase

By Independent TV
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the Covid-19 pandemic, public opinion has tended to be authoritarian. At each stage, most British people have supported every restriction that has been imposed, with more people wanting stricter and compulsory rules rather than laxer and voluntary ones. Attitudes to borders have been particularly striking, with most people, for most of the period, wanting international travel banned altogether.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British#Incomers#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson Announces Plan to Drop COVID-19 Restrictions on July 19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to scrap the country’s COVID-19 rules on July 19. “We must be honest with ourselves that if we can’t reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer, and by the school holidays, we must ask ourselves, when will we be able to return to normal?,” Johnson said. The rules would allow those who are fully vaccinated to return to pre-pandemic activities such as drinking at bars as well as the ability to go without masks. The decision places to onus on businesses and individuals to enforce rules as they see fit rather than adhering to rules from Downing Street. The United Kingdom reported 27,334 cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths on Monday, The Guardian reports. Medical experts have voiced concerns about the UK’s decision as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has continued to surge in Europe.
Public Healthwbkb11.com

Canada eases some COVID-19 border restrictions

CANADA — Canada has eased some of its COVID-19 border restrictions. Starting, Monday, July 5 fully vaccinated citizens or permanent residents may return to Canada without quarantining. They must present a negative test for the virus before returning and another one when they get back. The Canadian and U.S government are expected to reevaluate the border closer later this month.
Public HealthTravelPulse

Which US States Still Have COVID-19 Restrictions?

Since COVID-19 first began sweeping the U.S. and was elevated to pandemic status by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, it has been left up to individual states’ governments to set their own policies aimed at stemming its spread. Over the past 16 months, we’ve watched state and...
Public HealthThe Independent

England prepares for an end to Covid-19 restrictions

Almost all lockdown restrictions are set to end in England on Monday, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases and a political row over whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson should isolate. It comes as Imperial College London epidemiologist Neil Ferguson warned the current wave of coronavirus infections could see up to...
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationCanada

As COVID-19 restrictions lift, grief literacy can help us support those around us

COVID-19 has brought about many losses and many deaths. The number of deaths worldwide has reached almost four million, and 26,000 of those deaths are in Canada. The Canadian Grief Alliance’s grief counter estimates that there are more than three million Canadians grieving. Canadians are also experiencing countless other losses that are not deaths or death-related.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Spain reimplements COVID-19 restrictions

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials say Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a "small possible risk" of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson pursuing Covid policy of mass infection that poses ‘danger to the world’, scientists warn

Boris Johnson’s government has come under pressure to urgently reconsider its plan to end Covid restrictions in England on Monday, as international scientists warned that the move poses a “danger to the world”.More than 1,200 scientists from around the globe have condemned the prime minister’s decision to forge ahead with so-called “freedom day” on 19 July, describing it as “unscientific and unethical”.Some of the experts convened an emergency summit on Friday, warning that the UK government’s decision to lift its rules on social distancing and masks amounted to a “murderous” policy of “herd immunity by mass infection”.The group of...
TravelAviation Week

Ireland Set To Relax COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The Irish government has announced that starting July 19 it will allow non-essential international travel again as it introduces the EU Digital COVID Certificate, designed to facilitate flying within Europe. Fully vaccinated EU and UK adults and children under 12 will be free to travel to Ireland... Subscription Required. Ireland...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Poor Boris Johnson, having to spend ‘freedom day’ in isolation – the heart bleeds

So. “Freedom day”. For the health secretary, the prime minister and the chancellor of the exchequer it was over before it even dawned, a bit of political time travel impressive even for Javid, Johnson and Sunak, the three horsemen of the Covid apocalypse.For it was them above all others behind the rush to chuck the masks and ditch the social distancing. Now they’re confined to barracks, themselves quarantined on the very day of liberation. Were we not all so concerned for their wellbeing we might find it grimly, richly ironic. Maybe somewhere a few England players are having a...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Scientists accuse government of chasing ‘herd immunity by mass infection’

Scientists have accused the government of a “criminal” decision to embark on a mass infection strategy to Covid by lifting most remaining restrictions on 19 July.The authors of a letter to The Lancet signed by more than 1,200 scientists and medics described the government’s strategy as “herd immunity by mass infection” and branded it “unscientific and unethical”. Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty was “wilfully misrepresenting scientific opinion” with claims that there was widespread support for the prime minister’s approach.The National Voices coalition of almost 60 health and social care charities also wrote to...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S. warns companies that the Hong Kong situation is 'deteriorating'

The Biden administration issues a warning to U.S. companies about what is happening in Hong Kong. "The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal ... with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported that the advisory will be issued on Friday.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

4,000-year-old settlement is discovered in southern Iraq that experts believe could be the capital of a state that was formed around the collapse of the Babylonian Empire

Russian archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered what they believe are the remnants of a 4,000-year-old settlement that rose from the ashes of the Babylonian empire. The 'lost city' was found June 24 in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate, once the heart of the ancient Sumerian empire, considered one of the first civilizations in the world.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Author: 'Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true'

Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, told Hill.TV that “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”. In discussing differences between Asian American and Black education achievement rates in the United States, Xu said the experiences and historical disadvantages in both communities were “of similar magnitude.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy