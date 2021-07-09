Dover Weather Forecast
DOVER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0