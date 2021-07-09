Weather Forecast For Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



