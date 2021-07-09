Weather Forecast For Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
