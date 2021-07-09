Daily Weather Forecast For Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
