Norfolk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NORFOLK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 17 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



