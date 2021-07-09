Norfolk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORFOLK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
