Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aransas County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Calhoun, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 07:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aransas; Calhoun; Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas Southwestern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 753 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Rockport, Port Aransas, Refugio, Lamar, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Quintana, Holiday Beach, Copano Village, Key Allegro, Palm Harbor, Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, Tivoli, Fulton and Austwell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aransas Pass, TX
City
Port Aransas, TX
County
Aransas County, TX
City
Rockport, TX
County
Calhoun County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Portland, TX
City
Tivoli, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Quintana, TX
City
Bayside, TX
City
Ingleside, TX
City
Refugio, TX
County
Refugio County, TX
County
Nueces County, TX
County
San Patricio County, TX
City
Fulton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Nueces Refugio#Doppler#Austwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy