Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Calhoun, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 07:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aransas; Calhoun; Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas Southwestern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 753 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Rockport, Port Aransas, Refugio, Lamar, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Quintana, Holiday Beach, Copano Village, Key Allegro, Palm Harbor, Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, Tivoli, Fulton and Austwell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED