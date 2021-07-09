Culpeper Weather Forecast

CULPEPER, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



