Benton Harbor Weather Forecast
BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0