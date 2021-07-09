Benton Harbor Weather Forecast

BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



