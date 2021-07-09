Weather Forecast For Ponca City
PONCA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
