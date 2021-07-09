Key West Weather Forecast

KEY WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 82 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 79 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 79 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 80 °F Light wind



