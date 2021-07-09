Key West Weather Forecast
KEY WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 79 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0