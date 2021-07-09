Marquette Weather Forecast
MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
