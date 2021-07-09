Carlsbad Daily Weather Forecast
CARLSBAD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
