Lewiston Daily Weather Forecast
LEWISTON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0