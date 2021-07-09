4-Day Weather Forecast For Sedalia
SEDALIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0