Weather Forecast For Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0