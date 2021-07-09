Friday rain in Arcadia: Ideas to make the most of it

(ARCADIA, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Arcadia Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arcadia:

Friday, July 9 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, July 10 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, July 12 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.