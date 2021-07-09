Cancel
Arcadia, FL

Friday rain in Arcadia: Ideas to make the most of it

Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 10 days ago

(ARCADIA, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Arcadia Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arcadia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0arzzAho00

  • Friday, July 9

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Arcadia Post

Arcadia Post

Arcadia, FL
With Arcadia Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

