Durango Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DURANGO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.