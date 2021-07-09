Cancel
Pahrump, NV

Pahrump Weather Forecast

Pahrump News Flash
 10 days ago

PAHRUMP, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0arzz3by00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 115 °F, low 87 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 87 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 84 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

