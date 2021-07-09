Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ME

Friday rain in Lewiston meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 10 days ago

(LEWISTON, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lewiston Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lewiston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0arzz2jF00

  • Friday, July 9

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lewiston Times

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
30
Followers
91
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy