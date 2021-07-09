Weather Forecast For Alamogordo
ALAMOGORDO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Monday, July 12
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
