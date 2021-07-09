4-Day Weather Forecast For Oswego
OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
