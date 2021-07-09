Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, CT

Norwich Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Norwich Today
Norwich Today
 10 days ago

NORWICH, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0arzyulF00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Norwich Today

Norwich Today

Norwich, CT
46
Followers
86
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norwich Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwich, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
Posted by
The Hill

Number of Texas state Democrats to test positive for COVID-19 rises to 5

Two more Texas state Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Washington, D.C., last week, bringing the total number of cases to five as of Sunday evening. The Texas House Democratic Caucus announced the additional positive COVID-19 tests in a statement. The positive cases follow three others announced...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Olympic athlete tests positive in Tokyo days before 1st game

TOKYO (AP) — A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19 with the Czech Republic team reporting the latest case Monday. Beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič‘s opening game in seven days’ time is now at risk after a PCR test confirmed his infection. Perušič...

Comments / 0

Community Policy