Huber Heights Updates

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 10 days ago

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Huber Heights Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Huber Heights:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0arzyqEL00

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Huber Heights Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

