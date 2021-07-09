Stevens Point Weather Forecast
STEVENS POINT, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
