Stevens Point Weather Forecast

STEVENS POINT, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



